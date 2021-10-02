CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for setting fire inside a Democratic county building in Texas, authorities say

By By Raja Razek, Aya Elamroussi, CNN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas man is facing arson and weapons charges over allegedly igniting a fire inside a Democratic party county building earlier this week, authorities said. Ryan Faircloth, 30, is accused of causing a fire inside the Democratic Travis County Party Headquarters in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday by throwing a Molotov cocktail device inside the building, according to Capt. Jeffrey Deane of the Austin Fire Arson Investigations Division.

