Man arrested for setting fire inside a Democratic county building in Texas, authorities say
A Texas man is facing arson and weapons charges over allegedly igniting a fire inside a Democratic party county building earlier this week, authorities said. Ryan Faircloth, 30, is accused of causing a fire inside the Democratic Travis County Party Headquarters in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday by throwing a Molotov cocktail device inside the building, according to Capt. Jeffrey Deane of the Austin Fire Arson Investigations Division.www.wfft.com
