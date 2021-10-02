Yreka Weather Forecast
YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
