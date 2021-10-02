Daily Weather Forecast For East. Grand Forks

EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.