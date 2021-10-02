Daily Weather Forecast For East. Grand Forks
EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
