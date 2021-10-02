Folkston Weather Forecast
FOLKSTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
