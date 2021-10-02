CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One to watch: John

By Phil Mongredien
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udqLk_0cF2QgbV00
Johnny Healey, left, and John Newton.

Having met at university, south London-based John Newton (drums and vocals) and Johnny Healey (guitar) were initially part of a trio before realising in around 2013 that three was a crowd and they worked together better as a duo. They took as their starting point the concussive but tightly controlled clatter of the Jesus Lizard and Metz, while Newton’s bellowed vocals invite comparisons with Idles’ Joe Talbot. Two low-key albums, a Steve Lamacq endorsement and some ferocious live performances followed before the pandemic put everything on hold.

“We’d just returned from a pretty astounding show in Athens in February 2020, as the world locked down,” recalls Newton. Frustrated at being unable to perform live, they holed up in their writing room and began work on their third album, Nocturnal Manoeuvres. The enforced break from the road resulted in a great leap forward in their songwriting, with stronger, more nuanced material. “We’ve always enjoyed bands that show subtle shades of both continuity and development,” says Newton, “and there are some more melodic moments in among the noise.”

The more refined sound is paying dividends: recent single A Song for Those Who Speed in Built-Up Areas was playlisted on BBC 6 Music, and they made their live return with well received sets at the End of the Road and Green Man festivals. In the wake of the success of fellow travellers Idles, now could be their time.

  • Nocturnal Manoeuvres is released on 8 October on Pets Care/Brace Yourself. John are currently touring the UK

The Guardian

The Guardian

