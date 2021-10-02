CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear Lake, CA

Saturday sun alert in Big Bear Lake — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Big Bear Digest
Big Bear Digest
 9 days ago

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Big Bear Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cF2Qfim00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Big Bear Digest

Big Bear Digest

Big Bear, CA
35
Followers
257
Post
2K+
Views
