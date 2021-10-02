Weather Forecast For Homer
HOMER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
