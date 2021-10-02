CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Town, FL

Sun forecast for Old Town — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Old Town Today
Old Town Today
 9 days ago

(OLD TOWN, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Old Town:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cF2QaJ900

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout

DALLAS -- Southwest Airlines canceled several hundred more flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. Both the company and its pilots' union denied reports of a sickout to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations. Southwest canceled more than 360 flights...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Town, FL
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
Old Town Today

Old Town Today

Old Town, FL
33
Followers
243
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Old Town Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy