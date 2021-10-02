Vandalia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
VANDALIA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
