Lexington, OK

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Lexington News Watch
Lexington News Watch
 9 days ago

(LEXINGTON, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lexington Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lexington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cF2QYUZ00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lexington, OK
Lexington News Watch

Lexington News Watch

Lexington, OK
With Lexington News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

