Marshville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARSHVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
