Park Rapids Weather Forecast
PARK RAPIDS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
