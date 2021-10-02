CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CO

Avon Daily Weather Forecast

Avon News Beat
Avon News Beat
 9 days ago

AVON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0cF2QQQl00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Avon News Beat

Avon News Beat

Avon, CO
