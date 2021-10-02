Avon Daily Weather Forecast
AVON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0