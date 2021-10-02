Daily Weather Forecast For Romeo
ROMEO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
