Romeo, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Romeo

 9 days ago

ROMEO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cF2QLGM00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Romeo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

