Daily Weather Forecast For Romeo

ROMEO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.