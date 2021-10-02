CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, TN

Saturday rain in Camden: Ideas to make the most of it

Camden Voice
Camden Voice
 9 days ago

(CAMDEN, TN) Saturday is set to be rainy in Camden, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Camden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cF2QIcB00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout

DALLAS -- Southwest Airlines canceled several hundred more flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. Both the company and its pilots' union denied reports of a sickout to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations. Southwest canceled more than 360 flights...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, TN
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
Camden Voice

Camden Voice

Camden, TN
93
Followers
251
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy