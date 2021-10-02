CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For West. Branch

 9 days ago

WEST. BRANCH, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cF2QHjS00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

