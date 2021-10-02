Weather Forecast For West. Branch
WEST. BRANCH, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly Cloudy
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0