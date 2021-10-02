Newport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight High 62 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



