Pearsall, TX

Saturday rain in Pearsall meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Pearsall Digest
Pearsall Digest
 9 days ago

(PEARSALL, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Pearsall, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pearsall:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cF2Q5Dz00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

