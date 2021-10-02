CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, NY

Medina is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Medina Updates
 9 days ago

(MEDINA, NY) A sunny Saturday is here for Medina, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Medina:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cF2PzAH00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

