Roanoke, AL

Roanoke Weather Forecast

Roanoke Bulletin
 9 days ago

ROANOKE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

