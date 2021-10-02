Weather Forecast For Tuba City
TUBA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0