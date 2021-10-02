CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort, NC

Saturday has sun for Beaufort — 3 ways to make the most of it

Beaufort News Watch
Beaufort News Watch
 9 days ago

(BEAUFORT, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beaufort. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaufort:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cF2PqDk00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout

DALLAS -- Southwest Airlines canceled several hundred more flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. Both the company and its pilots' union denied reports of a sickout to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations. Southwest canceled more than 360 flights...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaufort, NC
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS
Beaufort News Watch

Beaufort News Watch

Beaufort, NC
49
Followers
267
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaufort News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy