Pagosa Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 65 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
