Pagosa Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 65 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



