Camp Verde Daily Weather Forecast
CAMP VERDE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
