Wellington, OH

Saturday rain in Wellington: Ideas to make the most of it

Wellington News Alert
 9 days ago

(WELLINGTON, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wellington Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wellington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cF2Pnon00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wellington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

