Southampton, NY

Southampton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Southampton News Beat
 9 days ago

SOUTHAMPTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cF2Pl3L00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Southampton News Beat

