Southampton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SOUTHAMPTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
