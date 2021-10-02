Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)
(JEANERETTE, LA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Jeanerette Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jeanerette:
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0