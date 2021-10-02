4-Day Weather Forecast For Medford
MEDFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0