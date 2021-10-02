CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, WI

Saturday rain in Ashland meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(ASHLAND, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ashland Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here's the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashland:

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.


