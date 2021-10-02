Daily Weather Forecast For Salyersville
SALYERSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
