Daily Weather Forecast For Elizabeth
ELIZABETH, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
