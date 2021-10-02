Waimea Daily Weather Forecast
WAIMEA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, October 3
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- 13 mph wind
Monday, October 4
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
