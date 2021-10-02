Carroll Weather Forecast
CARROLL, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
