Carroll Weather Forecast

CARROLL, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.