Fairmont, MN

Fairmont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fairmont Journal
 9 days ago

FAIRMONT, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cF2PIeO00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Fairmont, MN
ABOUT

With Fairmont Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

