Trinidad Weather Forecast

TRINIDAD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.