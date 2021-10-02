CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinidad, CO

Trinidad Weather Forecast

Trinidad Updates
 9 days ago

TRINIDAD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cF2PHlf00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.


Trinidad Updates

Trinidad, CO
ABOUT

With Trinidad Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

