Jamestown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JAMESTOWN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
