CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monett, MO

Jump on Monett’s rainy forecast today

Monett News Alert
Monett News Alert
 9 days ago

(MONETT, MO) Saturday is set to be rainy in Monett, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cF2PF0D00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monett, MO
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS
Monett News Alert

Monett News Alert

Monett, MO
91
Followers
275
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monett News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy