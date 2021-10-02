Zapata Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ZAPATA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.