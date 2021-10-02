CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Saturday rain in Gulf Shores meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Gulf Shores News Watch
 9 days ago

(GULF SHORES, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Gulf Shores Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gulf Shores:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cF2P9n600

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 74 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
