4-Day Weather Forecast For Spencer

SPENCER, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, October 4 Chance of Rain Showers High 65 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



