4-Day Weather Forecast For Spencer
SPENCER, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
