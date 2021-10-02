CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville, IL

Jerseyville Daily Weather Forecast

Jerseyville Voice
 9 days ago

JERSEYVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cF2OuVB00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jerseyville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

