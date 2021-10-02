CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Cameron

Cameron News Beat
 9 days ago

(CAMERON, MO) Saturday is set to be rainy in Cameron, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cameron:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cF2Oecn00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cameron News Beat

Cameron, MO
