Maplewood, WA

Furry Friends wins Walmart grant

By The Columbian Published:
Columbian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAPLEWOOD — Aron Deppert works at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Grand Boulevard and volunteers with Furry Friends, a no-kill cat shelter. Last year, Deppert and his family adopted two kittens from Furry Friends Cowlitz that were rescued from a hoarding situation. Both kitties were ill, so Walmart presented Furry Friends with a $1,000 grant to help cover their veterinary bills. “Thanks to Furry Friends, we were able to bring our sweet boys, Cosmo and Chester, home just when we needed them the most!” Deppert said. “We’re so lucky that they are part of our lives, and I feel equally as lucky to be part of a company that gives back to the surrounding community.”

www.columbian.com

Comments / 1

 

