Weather Forecast For Clinton
CLINTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Areas of fog then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0