4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Stockton

FORT STOCKTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



