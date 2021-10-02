CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago Med’ 7×03 Pictures: “Be The Change You Want To See”

Cover picture for the articleChicago Med 7×03 “Be The Change You Want to See” promises more of the Vanessa/Crockett dynamics that Maggie probably doesn’t approve of — and that we really and truly hope don’t turn romantic in any way, shape or form — as well as a possibility for one of our new faves to work with one of our old faves. That’s right, Will and Dylan are getting to work together. Maybe we’ll get another Jay mention? Till we get that crossover we’re living off crumbs, okay? Okay.

IN THIS ARTICLE
