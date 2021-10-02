CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Kosciusko Times
Kosciusko Times
 9 days ago

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Kosciusko Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kosciusko:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cF2NvQ700

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko, MS
With Kosciusko Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

