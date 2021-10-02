Jump on Ketchikan’s rainy forecast today

(KETCHIKAN, AK) Saturday is set to be rainy in Ketchikan, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ketchikan:

Saturday, October 2 Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight High 48 °F, low 40 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 47 °F, low 38 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, October 4 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 49 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 50 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.