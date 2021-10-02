CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

What You Need To Know: Buffs Vs. Southern California

By CU Buffs
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO (1-3, 0-1) vs. SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (1-2, 2-2) KICKOFF: 12:01 p.m., Folsom Field (50,183) TV, RADIO: The game will be televised by the Pac-12 Network with Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (color). The radio broadcast will be carried by KOA (850 AM) with Voice of the Buffs Mark Johnson and Gary Barnett in the booth and Andy Lindahl from the sidelines. KOA's broadcast begins at 10 a.m. with the pregame show.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
KCRG.com

Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week. Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.
HAWKEYE, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Barnett
Person
Yogi Roth
Scarlet Nation

New Virginia Tech football offer: Bredell Richardson

Virginia Tech has offered Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day 2024 wide receiver Bredell Richardson. Here's a quick look at him. Take advantage of our HOKIES2021 deal to get premium access to HokieHaven for just $1.67/month for your first year. This opportunity lasts only through the Notre Dame game this weekend, so join now to avoid missing out!
COLLEGE SPORTS
mwcconnection.com

Mountain West in the Polls

We are just about half way through the college football season and the Mountain West is finally getting the recognition it deserves in the polls. San Diego State is #24 in both the AP and Coaches Poll. The Aztecs are in the Coaches Poll for the first time this year and moved up one spot in the AP after entering the poll last week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffs#Radio Broadcast#American Football#The Pac 12 Network#Koa
KHON2

Former ‘Bows receiver Lincoln Victor scores first touchdown at Washington State as Cougars beat Oregon State behind three De Laura TD passes

Jayden de Laura threw for 399 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Oregon State 31-24 on Saturday. Travell Harris caught eight passes for 147 yards for the Cougars (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12), who beat Oregon State for the eighth consecutive time. B.J. Baylor rushed for 145 yards and Deshaun Fenwick added 127 yards and […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech in Week 6

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish could use a bounce-back performance, but it won’t come easy under the bright lights of Lane Stadium. The Fighting Irish are coming off their first loss of the season. The No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats came into Notre Dame Stadium and built a 17-0 first-half lead over the No. 9 Irish. Kyren Williams and Braden Lenzy found the end zone to help Notre Dame cut its deficit to 17-13 with 8:20 left in the game, but Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder ran in a touchdown to seal a 24-13 victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc27 News

No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini to complete No. 3 Iowa’s comeback from a two-touchdown deficit, No. 4 Penn State’s offense did next to nothing after quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game and the Hawkeyes held on for a bruising 23-20 victory Saturday. […]
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy