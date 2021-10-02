Stilwell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STILWELL, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
